Penn State Embarrasses Wisconsin 16-10

Penn State upset Wisconsin 16-10 Saturday afternoon.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin loses to Penn State. Our offense is a joke. https://t.co/FjOR0EUtek — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 4, 2021

Entering the highly-anticipated matchup against the Nittany Lions, I thought we would absolutely slaughter them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, that clearly didn’t happen, and I’m sitting here stunned by the fact we lost. I’m sitting here absolutely stunned that we lost.

How the hell did we only score a total of 10 points? How the hell can we not pass the ball?

Where do we go from here? I have no idea, but I’m starting to think Mertz isn’t the answer.

On one hand, I’m disgusted by Wisconsin’s offense in the first half. On the other hand, this is the sexiest defensive game I’ve seen in a long time. Big Ten football, folks! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 4, 2021

What an absolute disaster on all levels for Wisconsin. Just a nightmare scenario.