Penn State Embarrasses Wisconsin 16-10

MADISON, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 04: Graham Mertz #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers looks to pass during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Penn State upset Wisconsin 16-10 Saturday afternoon.

Entering the highly-anticipated matchup against the Nittany Lions, I thought we would absolutely slaughter them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

Well, that clearly didn’t happen, and I’m sitting here stunned by the fact we lost. I’m sitting here absolutely stunned that we lost.

How the hell did we only score a total of 10 points? How the hell can we not pass the ball?

Where do we go from here? I have no idea, but I’m starting to think Mertz isn’t the answer.

What an absolute disaster on all levels for Wisconsin. Just a nightmare scenario.