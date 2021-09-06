Editorial

Alabama Is The Favorite To Win National Title After Week One

Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban on the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the first high at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Alabama is currently the favorite to win the college football national title.

The Crimson Tide cruised to a week one victory over Miami, and that was apparently enough to keep bettors very confident in Nick Saban’s squad. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

In the latest odds from DraftKings, Alabama is at 9/4 to win the title. Georgia is second at 4/1 and Ohio State is third at 5/1.

Even though I’m not a pro-SEC football guy, I’d be lying if I said Alabama didn’t impress the hell out of me Saturday.

Everything about their team was absolutely awesome. Bryce Young looks like the next great superstar in Tuscaloosa, the offense as a whole was on fire, the defense was punishing and Nick Saban appears to be running the program as great as ever.

 

When Alabama is rolling, it’s bad news for the rest of the country, and Alabama isn’t just rolling after week one.

They look 100% unstoppable. That should terrify the rest of the college football world.

Could Georgia, Clemson or Ohio State end up winning the whole thing? Of course, but I’m going to need to see a lot more from all three before I’ll buy it. Right now, it’s all about Alabama.