Alabama Is The Favorite To Win National Title After Week One

Alabama is currently the favorite to win the college football national title.

The Crimson Tide cruised to a week one victory over Miami, and that was apparently enough to keep bettors very confident in Nick Saban’s squad. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

In the latest odds from DraftKings, Alabama is at 9/4 to win the title. Georgia is second at 4/1 and Ohio State is third at 5/1.

Odds to win @CFBPlayoff via @DraftKings: Bama 9/4

Georgia 4/1

OhioSt 5/1

Clemson 7/1

OU 8/1

A&M 30/1

ISU 35/1

UF, NDame 40/1

Oregon, PennSt, USC 50/1

Cincinnati, Texas 60/1

LSU, UCLA 75/1

Rest of field from Iowa 80/1 to VaTech 150/1 at @ActionNetworkHQhttps://t.co/vHVI8Wu5Jx — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 6, 2021

Even though I’m not a pro-SEC football guy, I’d be lying if I said Alabama didn’t impress the hell out of me Saturday.

Everything about their team was absolutely awesome. Bryce Young looks like the next great superstar in Tuscaloosa, the offense as a whole was on fire, the defense was punishing and Nick Saban appears to be running the program as great as ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

When Alabama is rolling, it’s bad news for the rest of the country, and Alabama isn’t just rolling after week one.

They look 100% unstoppable. That should terrify the rest of the college football world.

Could Georgia, Clemson or Ohio State end up winning the whole thing? Of course, but I’m going to need to see a lot more from all three before I’ll buy it. Right now, it’s all about Alabama.