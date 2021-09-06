Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly Says His Execution Comment Was A Joke

Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly wants people to know he doesn’t actually want to kill his entire roster.

Kelly went mega-viral after beating Florida State late Sunday night when he said, “I’m in favor of execution. Maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he wants people to know it was only a joke and that you’d be foolish to take it seriously at all.

“It’s an old John McKay quote. I was kidding. It was tongue-in-cheek. It wasn’t funny? … I was talking and making a joke about it. It was taken serious? Are you people crazy,” Kelly told the media after his joke bombed, according to ESPN.

For reference, former NFL John McKay once responded when asked about his team’s execution that he was in favor of it.

The original quote came from John McKay, legendary coach of the creamsicle Bucs: “What do you think of your team’s execution, coach?” asked a reporter. McKay replied, “I’m in favor of it.” — Eric Adelson (@eric_adelson) September 6, 2021

Obviously, I think we all knew Kelly was kidding, but I had no idea he was replicating a joke told by a different coach.

Kelly can’t just assume most people know that. I’m nearly 30-years-old, and I’d never heard that comment before in my life.

Judging from the reactions I saw on the internet, I don’t think a lot of people were familiar.

“I’m in favor of execution. Maybe, maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.” Notre Dame HC Brian Kelly after his team almost blew a big lead in OT win against Florida St. pic.twitter.com/3UKZdsTdPU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 6, 2021

If you’re seriously fired up about Kelly’s comment, then I suggest you take a deep breath and relax. It was just a joke.

Granted, it was a poorly delivered one, but it was still an attempt at humor.

Notre Dame players when Brian Kelly asks them to stay late after practice for a few minutes pic.twitter.com/RNk8dRaojo — Ryan (@Ryanmcc09) September 6, 2021

Let us know in the comments what you think about Kelly’s comment.