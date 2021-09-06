Jerry Jones Says He Likes Spending Time With Stephen A. Smith Because ‘There’s Always Pretty Women Around Him’

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dropped a line for the ages Monday.

The famous NFL owner called into “First Take” to talk with Stephen A. Smith, and said he enjoys spending time with the ESPN star because “there’s always pretty women around him.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the hilarious moment below.

Jerry Jones “The reason I smile when I think of Stephen A, there’s always pretty women around him…I like to hang with him around places” pic.twitter.com/27RkPVcocT — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 6, 2021

I have to be honest with all of you. When I think about people who are super popular with the ladies, Stephen A. isn’t who comes to mind.

When you’re talking about a subject like that, you’re thinking more about guys like Brad Pitt or Matthew McConaughey.

Stephen A. Smith isn’t a name that jumps to mind.

Yet, we’re all apparently wrong because when billionaire Jerry Jones thinks about someone who attracts women, he thinks of Stephen A. Smith!

Who ever would have guessed? Life must be good when you’re an ESPN superstar.

Props to Stephen A. for being a hit with the gentler sex. You’ll never see me knock that kind of energy!