Tim Tebow Will Appear On ‘First Take’ Every Friday

Tim Tebow already has a major new job.

ESPN announced Thursday that the former NFL quarterback and recently released Jaguars tight end will appear every Friday on “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Monday, Hall of Famer @michaelirvin88 kicks off @FirstTake‘s new format feat. @stephenasmith, @MollyQerim & signature guests Irvin will join the show every #NFL Monday ESPN’s analysts, insiders & celebrity guests will debate Smith throughout the weekhttps://t.co/EglHxnFzMy pic.twitter.com/rGz1KjnbwI — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 2, 2021

According to the release, the two will debate “all things college football heading into Saturdays throughout the season.”

It was also announced that Michael Irvin will be joining Stephen A. Smith on Mondays on the hit ESPN show.

Choose your fighter 🎙 ESPN has announced Stephen A. Smith’s debate schedule on ‘First Take’ through the NFL season: ➖ Michael Irvin on Mondays

➖ Tim Tebow on Fridays pic.twitter.com/kpEPaGTLiF — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 2, 2021

Well, I guess Tebow didn’t need much time at all to land back on his feet after the Jaguars cut him loose following a brief stint with the team.

I think we all knew he’d be okay, but this job is a hell of a lot better than just doing okay. This is a major spot for the Florida Heisman winner.

Tebow has always been great on TV. He’s a natural when it comes to lighting up our screens. Now, he has his biggest opportunity yet.

If he goes out there and crushes it every Friday on “First Take,” then he could be on a path to host his own ESPN show.

At that point, he’d probably make more money than he ever did in the NFL.

Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream… — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

Props to Tebow for earning himself a major TV opportunity.