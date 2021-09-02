Editorial

Tim Tebow Will Appear On ‘First Take’ Every Friday

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JULY 30: Tim Tebow #85 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during Training Camp at TIAA Bank Field on July 30, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Tim Tebow already has a major new job.

ESPN announced Thursday that the former NFL quarterback and recently released Jaguars tight end will appear every Friday on “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the release, the two will debate “all things college football heading into Saturdays throughout the season.”

It was also announced that Michael Irvin will be joining Stephen A. Smith on Mondays on the hit ESPN show.

Well, I guess Tebow didn’t need much time at all to land back on his feet after the Jaguars cut him loose following a brief stint with the team.

I think we all knew he’d be okay, but this job is a hell of a lot better than just doing okay. This is a major spot for the Florida Heisman winner.

Tebow has always been great on TV. He’s a natural when it comes to lighting up our screens. Now, he has his biggest opportunity yet.

If he goes out there and crushes it every Friday on “First Take,” then he could be on a path to host his own ESPN show.

At that point, he’d probably make more money than he ever did in the NFL.

Props to Tebow for earning himself a major TV opportunity.