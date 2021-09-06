ANALYSIS: State Legislatures Are The Nation’s Last Remaining Conservative Institution

In a nation where social liberalism and “woke” politics have consumed institutions like colleges and even the military, state legislatures might just be the last remaining conservative institution and a bulwark against the left’s cultural revolution.

Conservatives face a political landscape where government agencies, multinational corporations and four-star generals are all advocating for ideas like critical race theory (CRT) and gender ideology. But in Texas, hundreds of laws passed by the Republican state legislature went into effect Wednesday including a ban on teaching CRT in schools and many other conservative priorities.