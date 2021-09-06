Massive Fight At A Waffle House Goes Viral

A man at a Waffle House got lit up in a video circulating Twitter.

In a video tweeted by @ATLUncensored, a man wearing an orange shirt and sitting at the counter appeared to be exchanging some words with a few women, and that’s when things took a turn for the worse. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

A man, who appeared to possibly be a worker, walked out to toss him and the man in orange decided to throw a punch! In case you didn’t already guess, it didn’t end well for him. Watch the absolute beatdown below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Waffle House on Buford Hwy was turnt 🧇 pic.twitter.com/Zxi2Wpd2Ew — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) September 5, 2021

How quickly do we think that man regretted throwing that punch? Seriously, how quickly did he realize he’d made a huge mistake? (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

I’d say that by about the time the third or fourth haymaker landed, he knew he’d screwed up in a massive way. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

If you’re going to start a fight, you simply can’t get destroyed that badly. If you do, it’s something you never come back from. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

You can’t get lit up like that in front of the entire internet and expect to shake it off. It’s just not going to happen.

If you play stupid games, you’ll eventually win some stupid prizes. That’s exactly what happened here!