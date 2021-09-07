Person Wins Nearly $80,000 On A $10 College Football Parlay Bet

One person managed to make a ton of cash on week one of college football.

According to Pickswise, an unnamed bettor on WynnBet wagered $10 on a 14-team college football parlay bet, and they cashed it Monday night after Ole Miss and Louisville hit the under on 75.5. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How much did the person make? They made $79,935.70 on their $10 bet! You can check out all 14 picks on the parlay below.

🚨 THE GREATEST WEEK 1 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PARLAY HAS HIT 🚨 S/O to one lucky @WynnBET bettor who turned $10 into nearly $80K 😳 Now the question is, was this you? 👀 pic.twitter.com/S0W0tBoPFq — Pickswise (@Pickswise) September 7, 2021

Folks, this is why we gamble! This is why we do it! It’s for the slight chance that you hit a huge parlay and pull down a ton of cash.

Putting together a week one parlay is a tradition as old as college football itself. Does it often hit? Almost never, but it’s still worth the rush.

For example, I had a nine-team parlay going this past weekend with a few thousand dollars potentially on the line, and I immediately got crushed.

Not only did I get crushed right out of the gate, but I continued to get crushed pretty much the entire way down the card.

That’s the risk we all take!

I’m big on Wisconsin, Indiana, Clemson and Miami against Alabama. Full gambling picks below. Let’s make some money! pic.twitter.com/TQ8x6kLpwV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 4, 2021

Props to this unnamed hero for taking home the bag. Don’t spend it all in one place!