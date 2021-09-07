Alabama Ranks Number 1 In The Latest AP Poll

Alabama is still the top-ranked team in all of college football.

The post-week one AP Poll was released Tuesday afternoon, and the Crimson Tide obviously held strong with the top spot after destroying Miami. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M rounded out the top five.

Obviously, I don’t have any problem at all with Alabama being number one. They went out and decapitated a good Miami team in front of the entire country.

I don’t think there’s any doubt in anyone’s mind that they’re the best team in America right now, and there damn sure shouldn’t be any doubt.

The Crimson Tide are in a league of their own.

Georgia sliding up to number two also makes a lot of sense. They jumped over Oklahoma and Ohio State after upsetting Clemson late Saturday night.

When you slay a top five team, you get to shoot up the rankings and you jump teams who haven’t played anyone.

As for Wisconsin being ranked 18th, that might honestly be too high after what we saw this past Saturday against Penn State.

Being ranked 18th makes me think you’re a team capable of scoring. Right now, does anyone have a lot of confidence in our offense?

I damn sure don’t.

The good news is that another slate of games arrives this weekend, and we get to do this all over again! Can’t wait!