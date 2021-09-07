Rasheed Wallace Isn’t Sure LeBron James Would Have Dominated In An Earlier Era

Retired NBA star Rasheed Wallace is unsure if LeBron James would have been dominant in a different era.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward has been an unstoppable force in the NBA ever since he entered the league after the 2003 draft, but that doesn’t mean the former Pistons star thinks he could have dominated in the 1990s or an earlier era. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wallace said the following on a recent episode of “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” when discussing how LeBron would have done if he was in the league earlier, according to BroBible:

He probably would’ve done good with his physical stature, with him being bigger than the majority of the rest of the players. So he probably would’ve held his own, but I don’t think he would be as successful as he is now. It’s a whole different era back then. I couldn’t necessarily say that he would’ve been a beast but I think he would’ve held his own.

I like Rasheed Wallace as a guy and as a former Pistons star, but he’s dead wrong with this take. This galaxy brain take isn’t grounded in reality at all.

If LeBron James played in the 1990s or earlier, he would have scored 40 a game. The four-time NBA champion is listed at 6’9″ and 250 pounds.

He’s a physical freak of nature, and nobody in the 1990s would have been able to touch him.

As I’ve pointed out before, the size difference between LeBron James and Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen is laughable.

I’m saying this as a guy who doesn’t even like LeBron. Why? Because it’s simply true.

Rasheed is a hilarious dude, but he also couldn’t be more wrong with this take. LeBron dominated the Pistons in the mid-2000s, and it would have been even worse ten years earlier when players were even smaller.