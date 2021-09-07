REPORT: Ravens Sign Former Star Running Back Le’Veon Bell

Former star running back Le’Veon Bell has reportedly been signed by the Baltimore Ravens after the team lost not one but two running backs for the upcoming season due to injuries.

“Having lost RBs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hall to season-ending injuries, the Ravens are signing veteran RB Le’Veon Bell to their practice squad, per source,” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday to his millions of followers.

“He [Bell] soon is likely to be added to the 53-man roster when ready,” the tweet added.

“Now a Raven…” Schefter explained in a follow up post, showing Bell in the #26 uniform when he was with the Steelers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bell, who was drafted 48th overall by Pittsburgh in the second round of the 2013 National Football League Draft, faced the Ravens numerous times during his time in the AFC North Division. (RELATED: Le’Veon Bell Responds To Criticism Of His Work Ethic)

The Ravens will be without Dobbins this season due to a torn ACL from the final preseason game and Hill due to a torn Achilles in a recent practice, NBCSports.com noted.

Le’Veon previously signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and ran 63 times for 254 yards and two touchdowns before ending his time with the AFC West team in the final weeks of the 2020 season.