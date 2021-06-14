Editorial

Le’Veon Bell Says He’d Rather Retire Than Ever Play For Andy Reid Again

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Running back Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 35-31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Le’Veon Bell wasn’t a fan of playing for Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Bell signed with the Chiefs last season after the Jets cut him loose, but he didn’t get as many touches as he probably expected. In a recent Instagram comment, the running back revealed that he’d rather retire than lace up his cleats for Reid again. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Furthermore, Bell doubled down Sunday on Twitter with a string of tweets about how he doesn’t regret the comment about never playing for Reid again.

Do we think Bell was a fan of playing for Reid in Kansas City? I think he made that clear with his comment on Instagram and the subsequent tweets.

In case you’re wondering whether the guys on the Chiefs are going to miss Bell, the answer is probably no. Tyrann Mathieu tweeted Sunday afternoon in response to Bell’s comments, “These fellas will blame everybody for their lack of success. That’s how I know I’m built different.”

Bell will almost certainly find a new team before the start of the 2021 season, but it’s crystal clear he’ll never play another snap for Reid and the Chiefs.