Le’Veon Bell Says He’d Rather Retire Than Ever Play For Andy Reid Again

Le’Veon Bell wasn’t a fan of playing for Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Bell signed with the Chiefs last season after the Jets cut him loose, but he didn’t get as many touches as he probably expected. In a recent Instagram comment, the running back revealed that he’d rather retire than lace up his cleats for Reid again. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Le’Veon Bell says he’d retire before playing for Andy Reid again ???? pic.twitter.com/6Qo2Y6Hh9F — Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 12, 2021

Furthermore, Bell doubled down Sunday on Twitter with a string of tweets about how he doesn’t regret the comment about never playing for Reid again.

He stands by it and he doesn’t care if you don’t like it!

I said what I said & I don’t regret at all what I said…for those who have a PERSONAL PROBLEM with me because of what I SAID, that’s fine…you have your right! just understand I ALSO have MY RIGHT for how I feel about MY PERSONAL problem with dude because of what HE SAID to me — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 14, 2021

never did I say I didn’t enjoy my time in KC, because I loved my time there, and was probably the closest locker room full of players I ever been around…I enjoyed my teammates, the city, food, the fans, just about everything in KC… — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 14, 2021

I’m not about to get all into depth on why I feel the way I do, but I have my right to feel the way I feel…the ONLY thing I would change is commenting how i really felt on social media… — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 14, 2021

Do we think Bell was a fan of playing for Reid in Kansas City? I think he made that clear with his comment on Instagram and the subsequent tweets.

The answer is an overwhelming no!

I’ll admit that’s somethin I could’ve and should’ve kept to myself & I apologize about that and that only… but I don’t regret what I said, because that’s how I feel… — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 14, 2021

so you can love me or hate me, I’m gonna be fine regardless … I’m just giving you a small version from my point of view on why I said what I said … — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 14, 2021

In case you’re wondering whether the guys on the Chiefs are going to miss Bell, the answer is probably no. Tyrann Mathieu tweeted Sunday afternoon in response to Bell’s comments, “These fellas will blame everybody for their lack of success. That’s how I know I’m built different.”

These fellas will blame everybody for their lack of success. That’s how I know I’m built different — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) June 13, 2021

Bell will almost certainly find a new team before the start of the 2021 season, but it’s crystal clear he’ll never play another snap for Reid and the Chiefs.