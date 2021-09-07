Terrell Owens Says He’d Knock Out Donovan McNabb In A Boxing Match

Terrell Owens is open to getting in a boxing ring against Donovan McNabb.

The two former Philadelphia Eagles superstars have long feuded with each other ever since their time as teammates, and it sounds like Owens has a resolution.

During a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe, the retired receiver revealed he would box McNabb if he could, and he’s very confident in his abilities.

“Shannon, I’ll knock him out…Clean out. I’d knock Chunky soup from him,” Owens said. You can watch his full comments below.

“I’d knock Chunky soup from him, from 2004!” — @terrellowens on fighting Donovan McNabb 👀 pic.twitter.com/ls3PGkfkur — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) September 6, 2021

I was a shade too young to really understand the Eagles imploding back in the day, but it’s not a secret that McNabb and Owens aren’t best friends, and the former receiver has gone as far to accuse the retired QB of getting intoxicated the night before the Super Bowl.

So, there’s really not a ton of great feelings between these two!

The good news is that celebrity boxing matches are all the rage these days. People can’t get enough of them.

I think the Paul brothers have made that crystal clear. I’m sure someone would set up a boxing match between Owens and McNabb if both were interested.

Knowing what I know about how the internet works, there would definitely be money to be made.

Who would win? I have no idea, but Owens still appears to be in great shape. I’m not sure what shape McNabb is in, but I’d find it hard to believe he’s still as physically fit as Owens.

