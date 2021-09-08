Editorial

The Average Price Of A Ticket To The NFL Opener Between The Buccaneers And Cowboys Is $582

Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) works out prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
People wanting to attend the Buccaneers/Cowboys game Thursday night will have to spend some serious money.

According to Fox Sports, the average ticket for the first game of the NFL season costs $582 on Vivid Seats. That’s a steep price for a regular season game! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There are probably a few reasons why tickets to the game in Tampa cost so much. First and foremost, Tom Brady and the Bucs are the defending Super Bowl champions.

When you’re the defending Super Bowl champs, people tend to care a hell of a lot more than an average team. Add in the fact that they’re playing the Cowboys, and it’s not hard to see why fans are willing to shell out so much money.

It’s Tom Brady against the most valuable franchise in American sports. The storylines write themselves.

 

Second, people are finally ready to pack stadiums again, and that’s driving demand through the roof. Look no further than week one of the college football stadium.

College fans flooded stadiums and made it crystal clear that they’re done living in fear. Now, it’s time for NFL fans to do the same.

You can catch the game at 8:20 on NBC. It should be a fun one!