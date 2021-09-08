The Average Price Of A Ticket To The NFL Opener Between The Buccaneers And Cowboys Is $582

People wanting to attend the Buccaneers/Cowboys game Thursday night will have to spend some serious money.

According to Fox Sports, the average ticket for the first game of the NFL season costs $582 on Vivid Seats. That’s a steep price for a regular season game! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There are probably a few reasons why tickets to the game in Tampa cost so much. First and foremost, Tom Brady and the Bucs are the defending Super Bowl champions.

When you’re the defending Super Bowl champs, people tend to care a hell of a lot more than an average team. Add in the fact that they’re playing the Cowboys, and it’s not hard to see why fans are willing to shell out so much money.

It’s Tom Brady against the most valuable franchise in American sports. The storylines write themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

Second, people are finally ready to pack stadiums again, and that’s driving demand through the roof. Look no further than week one of the college football stadium.

College fans flooded stadiums and made it crystal clear that they’re done living in fear. Now, it’s time for NFL fans to do the same.

Millions of college football fans packed stadiums this past weekend and gave a gigantic middle finger to the pro-lockdown crowd. Don’t live your life in fear. The days of staying home are OVER. Get out there and have some fun. pic.twitter.com/jvos7H0ElA — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 7, 2021

You can catch the game at 8:20 on NBC. It should be a fun one!