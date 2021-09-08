Remember ‘Blue’s Clues’? The Old Star Of Show Returned With Message For 25-Year Anniversary

Former ‘Blue’s Clues’ star Steve Burns, returned with a message for longtime fans on the show’s 25th anniversary.

After his departure from the famous children’s show in 2002, Burns returned 19 years later on Monday with a video message that he shared with Nick Jr.’s Twitter account to celebrate the show’s anniversary, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Famous Author Known For ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ Dies At 91)

For all the clues you helped us find, all the songs you helped us sing, and all the joy you helped us spread, thank you! We owe it all to YOU! #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/jSuDMmk3YV — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 8, 2021

In an episode that aired in 2002, viewers saw that Burns’ character “Steve” was heading off for college and letting his brother “Joe,” take over hosting the show. In the “heartfelt” message he shared with fans Burns explained why he left the show.

“You remember how when we were younger we used to run around and hang out with Blue, and find clues, and talk to Mr. Salt, and freak out about the mail, and do all the fun stuff? And then one day, I was like, ‘Oh hey, guess what? Big news… I’m leaving,'” Steve recalled.

He went on to say that he realized that his departure was abrupt. Saying that he wanted to go to college and that it was challenging for him to do but great at the same time because he got to use his mind and take it one step at a time.

He added that it was amazing seeing how he and his fans started with “clues” and now they are taking on more challenging things like “student loans, and jobs, and families.”

He concluded the video by thanking his longtime fans for the love and supporting and educating him as much as he did for them during his time on the show.