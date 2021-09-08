Watch The Newest Trailer For ‘The Sopranos’ Prequel ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

Another trailer for “The Many Saints of Newark” dropped Wednesday.

The highly-anticipated “Sopranos” prequel will follow the rise of Tony Soprano from being a teenager to being the criminal kingpin viewers watched for years on HBO. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The second trailer for the film is just as electric as the first and it looks like we’re guaranteed to have a good time. Give it a watch below.

I honestly can’t wait for “The Many Saints of Newark” to drop. James Gandolfini’s son Michael plays young Tony Soprano, and that’s about as cool as it gets.

Add in the fact that we already know there’s so much backstory content, and I find it impossible to believe “The Many Saints of Newark” won’t be anything short of spectacular.

I binge watched “The Sopranos” during the coronavirus pandemic, and I was immediately hooked. It’s one of the best shows ever made and Tony is without a doubt one of the best characters we’ve ever seen on screen.

He was every bit as menacing as he was a father struggling to figure out how to build up his own children.

Now, we’re going to get an entire prequel film about his rise to power. If that doesn’t fire you up, then I don’t know what to tell you.

Make sure to check it out in theaters and on HBO Max starting Oct. 1!