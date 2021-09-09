Naval Officers Find Bizarre Fish Off The Coast Of Italian Town

One of the strangest fish you’ll ever see was recently caught near Italy.

According to BroBible, the beast was caught by Italian naval officers off the coast of Portoferraio on the island of Elba. BroBible reported that it’s an angular roughshark, and I can promise it’s one of the strangest things you’ve ever seen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at the bizarre creature below.

Seriously, what the hell are we looking at here? What the hell is that thing? It looks absolutely terrifying and the fact it’s in the ocean is mind-boggling to me.

I’m 29 and I’ve never seen that thing before in my life. Yet, it’s apparently very real because there are multiple photos of it.

I love how so many people laugh at me for not wanting to get into the water. Well, why the hell would I want to get in the ocean with something like that around me?

The answer is that I don’t and I’m not sure why any of you would either. Imagine that thing brushing up against your leg when you’re out swimming.

Hard pass!

Stay on dry land, my friends. It’s just not worth it. It’s just not worth tangling yourself up with the creatures in the ocean!