Guy Ditches A Woman In The Ocean As He Flees From A Shark In Hilarious Video

One man didn’t hesitate to leave a woman behind as he swam from a shark in a hilarious viral video.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a big shark can be seen approaching a man and a woman about 30 yards in the ocean.

The guy immediately took off and left the woman to whatever fate might await her. Watch the laugh-out-loud video below.

I don't know if these two were dating or not, but I find it hard to believe they're going to be dating much longer if they were in a relationship.

I'm sorry, but that's one of the funniest things I've ever seen. He took one look at the shark, took a look at the woman's position and immediately made the decision to ditch her.

He knew there was likely nothing he could do for her, and it was time to focus on those who would live, which was himself!

His breakaway speed must have NFL scouts and general managers salivating right now! He read the field and didn’t hesitate to take off.

Those are instincts you can’t teach. You have to be born with them.

Major props to this dude for immediately becoming an internet hero. He probably had the most awkward talk of his life afterwards, but it was damn sure worth it for our entertainment.

H/T: Barstool Sports