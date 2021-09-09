Bizarre ATF Instagram Post Advises How To ‘Gift A Firearm To Your Boo’

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) put out a bizarre Instagram post Thursday night that caught the attention of users.

The post featured rainbow squirt gun emojis parodying rapper Drake’s “Lover Boy” album, followed by a tongue-in-cheek message to straw buyers, warning against lying on background checks. The post was similar to a controversial Tik Tok video put out by the White House featuring millennial social media influencer Benny Drama last month to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ATF HQ (@atfhq)

“ If a lover boy or anyone, certified or uncertified, asks you to lie to a federally licensed firearms dealer to buy a gun for him or her, don’t do it! You could spend 10 years in jail. There are ways to gift a firearm to your boo, as long as he or she is legally qualified to own one. #DontLieForTheOtherGuy,” read the caption attached to the post.

(REPORT: Biden Whispers ‘Get Vaccinated’ To Americans At The End Of Vaccine Mandate Speech) Users who commented on the post appeared disgusted at the immature nature of the caption and were quick to reference answers President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden provided on his federal background check. Hunter allegedly answered “no” to a question regarding drug use on the Firearms Transaction Record for a gun in October of 2018.

“*Unless you are the presidents son, then you can do exactly that and get a free pass,” wrote one user. “This is cringe,” added another user.