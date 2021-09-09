Speculation Swirls After Fox News Announces Chris Wallace Will Interview Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer

Fox News’ Chris Wallace is set to interview liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Sunday, fueling speculations about Breyer’s role on the high court.

Breyer has faced intense pressure from left-leaning personalities and politicians to step down so that President Joe Biden could nominate a more progressive justice.

Breyer has consistently said there are several factors that go into deciding whether to retire, telling The New York Times in August “there are a lot of blurred things here, and there are many considerations” to make.

“They form a whole. I’ll make a decision,” Breyer reportedly said. (RELATED: Amy Klobuchar: Breyer ‘Makes His Own Decision,’ But If He’s Concerned About The Court He Should Retire ‘Sooner Rather Than Later’)

At 83, Breyer is the oldest member of the court and has expressed a desire to retire at some point.

“I don’t think I’m going to stay there till I die – I hope not,” Breyer said, according to the NYT. Breyer told CNN in July his decision would be based on his health first and foremost and “second, the court.”

Breyer has expressed opposition to expanding the court, warning it would undercut “public faith in the court.”

Demand Justice, a progressive group comprised of former Obama administration officials, called on Breyer to resign in June letter.

Leading scholars of the law are speaking up about the need for Justice Breyer to retire. pic.twitter.com/jgolfTqTla — Demand Justice #ExpandTheCourt (@WeDemandJustice) June 16, 2021

“Justice Stephen Breyer should immediately announce his intent to retire from the bench,” the letter read. “With future control of the closely divided Senate uncertain, President Biden must have the opportunity to nominate a successor without delay and fulfill his pledge to put the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.”