‘We Are At The Mercy Of Terrorists’: Kayleigh McEnany Responds To Taliban-Grounded Flights In Afghanistan

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany responded to Taliban-grounded flights in Afghanistan, saying the U.S. is “at the mercy of terrorists.”

McEnany, a co-host on Fox News’s “Outnumbered” show, responded to White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s statement that the White House is “getting closer” to evacuating all Americans from Afghanistan.

“That’s not a laughing matter or a smiling matter, and that is an admission that we’re not close to getting Americans out,” McEnany responded.

“We have left Americans behind. That is a hard, cold fact. Another fact is that we are at the mercy of terrorists right now. We are at the mercy of the Taliban. They are dictating terms,” McEnany said.

McEnany criticized the Secretary of State Antony Blinken for saying the Taliban are not letting Americans leave. “It’s a stunning admission as to where we are.”

The Taliban has essentially taken Americans hostage, and Biden is directly responsible. Unbelievable ⬇️ https://t.co/kncEjkZIPB — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 8, 2021

The Taliban reportedly cleared around 200 people, including Americans, to fly out of the Kabul airport Thursday after days of keeping planes grounded. (RELATED: Biden Admin Says It Does Not Have The ‘Assets’ To Prevent Taliban From Reportedly Grounding Planes Trying To Leave Afghanistan)

The Qatari flight to Doha, Qatar, was reportedly made up of Americans, U.S. green card holders, and other nationalities, including Germans, Hungarians and Canadians, according to The Associated Press.

A State Department spokesperson told the Caller Thursday, “our efforts to assist U.S. citizens and others to whom we have a special commitment are ongoing.”

“We have been working around the clock to facilitate safe passage of Americans seeking to leave Afghanistan. Due to security considerations, we don’t have more to share at this time.”

Republican Texas Rep. Michael McCaul said Sunday that six planes at the Mazar-i-Sharif airport were not allowed to leave. “Six airplanes with American citizens on them as I speak, also with these interpreters, and the Taliban is holding them, hostage, for demands right now,” McCaul told Fox News’s, Chris Wallace.