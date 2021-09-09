Luke Combs Led An Electric Locker Room Celebration After Appalachian State Beat East Carolina

Country music star Luke Combs was full of energy after Appalachian State earned a win to start the football season.

The Mountaineers dominated East Carolina last week to start 1-0 and Combs was juiced in the locker room after the matchup was finished.

In a video released by the team Wednesday night, an absolutely hyped up Combs led the team in singing “Beer Never Broke My Heart.” Trust me when I say you want to watch this video!

Anyone want to see what an EPIC locker room celebration looks like? Thanks @lukecombs for joining us in Charlotte last week.#GoApp pic.twitter.com/20EE3HblJy — App State Football (@AppState_FB) September 9, 2021

As I’ve said before, I love celebrities who embrace their fandoms. Way too many celebrities project an image they think people want to see.

Nobody wants that fake nonsense. We want the real deal, and it doesn’t get any more real than college football.

Matthew McConaughey’s passion for Texas is a great example of this fact.

Now, Combs is out here going wild in the locker room with the Mountaineers after a huge win to start the season.

Look at the joy and passion on his face! That is a dude who loves his football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs)

Props to Combs for getting wild and loose with boys after earning a huge win. That’s the kind of spirit we love to see.