Luke Combs Releases His New College Football Song ‘South On Ya’

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Luke Combs performs on stage during day 3 of the 2019 CMA Music Festival on June 08, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Luke Combs dropped a banger ahead of the college football season starting.

The country music star released “South on Ya,” and I have a feeling you’re going to hear this one at a ton of tailgates. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fire it up and enjoy the ride below.

Combs announced on Instagram that “South on Ya” was written and created for the SEC Network, and it seems like the perfect song for the college football season.

At the very least, it’s the perfect song if you’re an SEC fan. This is going to be blasting all the way from Baton Rouge to Knoxville and down in College Station.

 

I might be a Big Ten man until the day I die, but I also get paid to tell the truth. The truth is that “South on Ya” is a badass song.

Yes, I still fight for the B1G against the SEC, but that doesn’t mean I can’t like this banger of a song.

Now, please excuse me as I listen to this song at least a few more times!