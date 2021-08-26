Luke Combs Releases His New College Football Song ‘South On Ya’

Luke Combs dropped a banger ahead of the college football season starting.

The country music star released “South on Ya,” and I have a feeling you’re going to hear this one at a ton of tailgates. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fire it up and enjoy the ride below.

Combs announced on Instagram that “South on Ya” was written and created for the SEC Network, and it seems like the perfect song for the college football season.

At the very least, it’s the perfect song if you’re an SEC fan. This is going to be blasting all the way from Baton Rouge to Knoxville and down in College Station.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs)

I might be a Big Ten man until the day I die, but I also get paid to tell the truth. The truth is that “South on Ya” is a badass song.

Yes, I still fight for the B1G against the SEC, but that doesn’t mean I can’t like this banger of a song.

In 2020, I was allies with the SEC in the fight to save college football. In 2021, we’re enemies. Much like the Soviets in WWII, we fought valiantly together. Now, we risk all out war. Know that what happens in this conflict isn’t personal. It’s just business. https://t.co/qwDEeC6rP0 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 25, 2021

Now, please excuse me as I listen to this song at least a few more times!