The Orioles And Royals Play In A Nearly Empty Stadium

The Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals had very few fans in attendance for their game Wednesday night.

According to Jon Meoli, the Major League Baseball game at Camden Yards only had 4,965 fans in attendance. Yes, you read that correctly.

Fewer than 5,000 people showed up to watch a game. If that’s not embarrassing for the MLB, then I don’t know what is. Even worse, the game from Tuesday night had only 4,981 fans in attendance.

The Orioles announced tonight’s attendance as 4,965. Last night’s attendance was the lowest for a game without capacity restrictions at 4,891 in the history of Camden Yards. Tonight’s is the new record. Here’s what it looked like in the third inning. pic.twitter.com/aJPyUmHzkg — Jon Meoli (@JonMeoli) September 9, 2021

I confused myself. Last night was 4,981. — Jon Meoli (@JonMeoli) September 9, 2021

How the hell does an MLB game take place with fewer than 5,000 fans in attendance. There are high school football games in America that draw bigger crowds.

Hell, there are high school basketball games in parts of this country that have substantially bigger crowds.

Yet, when two famous pro baseball teams took the field Wednesday night in Baltimore, nobody seemed to care at all.

That’s a bad sign for the Orioles and the MLB. If you can’t at least fill half the stadium, then you know you have a problem on your hands.

I have no idea what the solution is here, but someone better figure it out because this is a brutal look for Major League Baseball.