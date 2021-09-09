REPORT: Postal Workers Will Not Be Required To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

United States Postal Service (USPS) employees will be exempt from the Biden administration’s new COVID-19 vaccination policy, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

The independent agency, which employed nearly 500,000 people in 2020, will not be required to comply with President Joe Biden’s new executive order tightening vaccine requirements, according to the Post. The order had not been issued at the time of Biden’s address.

The exemption would contradict Biden’s comments at a press conference, where he said that he would “require all federal employees to be vaccinated.”

“If you want to work with the federal government, get vaccinated,” the president said.

NEWS: White House official tells me USPS workers are NOT included in President Biden’s vaccine requirement, but “we strongly encourage them to comply with these standards.” That’s a massive chunk of the federal workforce — 644k & growing — that’s not required to be vaccinated. https://t.co/oWwMHqqIqj — Jacob Bogage (@jacobbogage) September 9, 2021

The White House “strongly encourage[s USPS employees] to comply with” the new vaccine requirements, an official reportedly said.

Biden issued an executive order in July requiring federal employees to confirm whether or not they had been vaccinated against COVID-19, or wear face masks and physically distance themselves from coworkers. The administration has since re-implemented a mask mandate.

States such as New York, Maryland and Virginia implemented similar policies for their employees shortly after Biden’s July executive order. (RELATED: California State Employees Must Get Vaccinated Or Get Tested Weekly For COVID-19)

Postal workers pushed back against the requirements at the time, with the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) claiming that it was “not the role of the federal government to mandate vaccinations.”

The APWU, which represents more than 216,000 postal workers, added that it “continues to encourage postal workers to voluntarily get vaccinated.”