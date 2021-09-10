The Buccaneers Beating The Cowboys Gets Monster TV Ratings

The TV ratings for the Buccaneers/Cowboys game Thursday night were huge.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Buccaneers earning a huge win over the Cowboys to start the season averaged 21.98 million viewers on NBC in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Because it was a live sporting event, the final number will be higher than the early data.

The ratings from Thursday night were absolutely massive, and there’s no other way to describe them. They’re absolutely gigantic.

Football is rolling again in America, and that’s great news!

As I always say, the USA is in a good place as long as people are fired up about football. Averaging nearly 22 million viewers in the early data is a great sign that we’re doing just fine.

Those numbers literally crushed the 2021 NBA Finals. Not even close!

The NFL is back, ratings are booming and I couldn’t be happier! We’re winning again!