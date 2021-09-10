‘They’re Going To See A Win’: Former SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Says US ‘Retreat From Afghanistan’ Will ‘Empower’ Radical Islamic Terrorists

The former Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden, Rob O’Neill, said Friday on Fox News’ “Your World” that America’s “retreat from Afghanistan” has emboldened Islamic terrorists around the world.

“The issue right here is the Taliban, al-Qaida, ISIS, the Haqqani network, they are true believers in their cause,” O’Neill told host Neil Cavuto. “They really believe if they martyr themselves or kill infidels, they’re going to go to paradise. It’s a reward that they really want. What they see now, our retreat from Afghanistan is a win for their god. Allah gave them this victory. So that, I think, will empower a lot of these sleeper cells,” the veteran continued. (RELATED: Former Navy SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Claims Taliban Are Torturing The Families Of Afghan Allies ‘Before They Cut Their Heads Off’)

WATCH:

O’Neill suggested that the people from New York City to London are “going to see a win like this” and be inspired to engage in terrorist activities like “getting a big truck and running people over, or grabbing scissors or a knife and trying to continue to Jihad because God wants them to win.”

The former SEAL urged Americans to “be vigilant” because “just because you don’t think you’re at war doesn’t mean someone’s not at war with you.”

O’Neill also argued that territorial attitudes and careerism are abetting terrorism. “I don’t think it’s as bad as it was before 9/11, but there are still people out there who simply want to get promoted for their own good, so they won’t let people share their pie.”

On Thursday, the White House described working with the Taliban as being “businesslike and professional.” However, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy noted during press secretary Jen Psaki’s daily media briefing that the new Taliban government includes an interior minister with his own FBI Wanted poster and a $10 million bounty for his arrest. The Fox News correspondent asked what part of that description could be labeled as “businesslike” or “professional.” (RELATED: ‘I Cannot Believe The Generals Who Won’t Resign’: Former SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Slams Military Leadership Over Afghanistan)

The Senate Armed Services Committee has invited Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to appear before them and answer questions about the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Meanwhile, America First Legal is demanding an investigation into how the Biden administration executed America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.