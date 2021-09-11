Saturday Marks The 20-Year Anniversary Of 9/11

Saturday is the 20-year anniversary of 9/11.

On September 11, 2001, scumbag Al-Qaeda terrorists launched attacks on the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and intended to fly another plane into a D.C. target before the heroic passengers brought it down in a Pennsylvania field.

In the process of the horrific attacks, thousands of Americans were killed and many more were injured. It was arguably the darkest day in our nation’s proud and beautiful history.

The terrorists landed a brutal right hook right on the face of the USA.

What the terrorists didn’t plan for and could never have accounted for was our incredible resolve. We didn’t wait weeks to jump into action.

As soon as the first plane struck one of the Twin Towers, people jumped into action to help those around them. The greatest example of this is Welles Crowther, who was was an equity broker in the south tower.

When people needed help, he did what he could to save as many as he could. In the 20 years that have followed, he’s forever been known as “The Man in the Red Bandana” after wearing one while rescuing people.

Crowther didn’t survive the day, but countless people lived on because of his selfless actions. Men like Welles Crowther make me damn proud to be an American.

On United 93, passengers led by Todd Beamer knew that they could let the terrorists get that plane to whatever target they were intending to strike.

In their final acts of life, they chose to go down swinging and take the plane down with them. That’s the spirit that should make us all proud to wear the red, white and blue. In their final moments on this planet, they chose to save as many people as they possibly could knowing it would result in their death.

Once the dust settled, a decision was made by President George W. Bush to go to war with Al-Qaeda and the Taliban for providing them shelter in Afghanistan.

Despite our disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, we should never forget the brave men and women we sent to rain down hell on the people responsible for 9/11.

Once American military forces and CIA operators hit the ground in Afghanistan, we handed out an ass kicking that had never been seen before in modern military history.

A message was sent. If you punch America, we will take your head off.

So, on the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, let’s take a moment to remember that on our darkest day, the greatness of America still shined through. I’m damn proud to be an American, and I hope you all are too.