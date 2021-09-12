Former Green Beret Rep. Waltz: ‘Taliban Are … Pulling Out Young Boys And Killing Them’ To Eradicate Any Future Opposition

Former Green Beret and Republican Florida Rep. Mike Waltz claimed Sunday that “the Taliban are literally pulling out young boys and killing them” in order to silence and future opposition to their rule.

WATCH:

“The Taliban are literally pulling out young boys and killing them so that no future generation can ever resist their rule. And they’re all partnered with al-Qaida,” Waltz told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” predicting that “al-Qaida is going to come roaring back.”

“When is the administration going to let go of this fiction of hoping that we have an inclusive diverse government coming from the Taliban?” the congressman asked. “I mean, when are they going to let this go. [President Joe] Biden and [Secretary of State Antony] Blinken keep saying ‘Well, we’re judge by their actions.’ Well, let’s look at their actions,” Waltz insisted. He then noted “the beatings and killings of journalists” who had been reporting on protests by women in Afghanistan. (RELATED: ‘ISIS Will Have An Opportunity To Grow’: Gen. Jack Keane Says Leaving Taliban In Control Of Afghanistan ‘Looms Heavy’ Over 9/11 Anniversary)

Waltz said the Taliban are only interested in women “who stay at home and have babies” and do not think females should be educated or in the workforce.

The congressman suggested the Democrats in the Biden administration “who are defenders of minorities and women’s rights” should be standing up to a terrorist regime and defend America’s Afghan “allies who want to fight and stand with us are suffering a genocide in Panjshir Valley.

There are reports that the Taliban is committing mass murder as it battle the last pockets of opposition to its rule in the Panjshir Valley.

The former Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden, Rob O’Neill, has claimed that the Taliban are hunting down Afghan allies and torturing their families before cutting off the heads of their political enemies. (RELATED: ‘I Cannot Believe The Generals Who Won’t Resign’: Former SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Slams Military Leadership Over Afghanistan)

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has said that if the U.S. abandons Afghanistan, it can expect another terrorist attack along the lines of 9/11.

The Senate Armed Services Committee has invited Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to attend an open hearing in order to answer questions about the Afghanistan withdrawal.