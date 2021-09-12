HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Eastern Michigan 34-7 With A Dominant Running Game

The Wisconsin Badgers rolled to a 34-7 win Saturday night over Eastern Michigan.

Entering the game, I said I wanted to win by at least 35 points. That didn’t happen, and there are still plenty of red flags. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Most notably, we didn’t throw a single touchdown, but Graham Mertz did look substantially better than he did against Penn State.

However, we ran all over EMU, and it was beautiful to see. We racked up 352 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

If that’s not Wisconsin football, then I don’t know what is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

One of the biggest takeaways was the fact Chase Wolf entered the game with plenty of time remaining in the second half and with the Badgers up 27-0.

Some Badgers fans might want to read into that as Paul Chryst giving him a look. I don’t. I think he just wants Wolf to get reps, and he threw a pick six to give EMU their only points of the game.

Not an outstanding performance by any metrics.

PICK-SIX, EMU! David Carter Jr., in his 2021 Eagles debut, picks off Chase Wolf’s pass in front of the goal line and takes it all the way back to break the shutout! Score is now 27-7 Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/NLa7chQCYF — Hustle Belt (@HustleBelt) September 12, 2021

Now, we enter the bye week and we’ll play Notre Dame Sept. 25. We beat the Fighting Irish, and fans are going to start believing this season can be salvaged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Let’s just take it one step at a time. We got a win, we’re 1-1 and a very good Notre Dame team is looming on the horizon. We have plenty of work cut out for us. Let’s go out there and get it done.