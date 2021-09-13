Matthew Stafford Dominates In His Debut With The Los Angeles Rams, Throws Three Touchdowns

Quarterback Matthew Stafford dominated in his first game with the Rams.

The former Detroit Lions quarterback threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns during a 34-14 blowout win Sunday night over the Bears. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As I’ve said many times, I hope like hell Stafford has an outstanding season with the Rams. The Lions were never able to give him the tools necessary to win.

We never gave Stafford a shot at greatness or a postseason run. The Lions were a joke for most of his career.

Now, he’s with the Rams and his situation is very different.

Judging from his debut Sunday night, Los Angeles is going to have an explosive offense with him slinging it all over the field.

He looked as great as he ever has against the Bears.

Go out there and win a Super Bowl, Stafford! Go out and do what we could never do for you in Detroit. I sincerely mean that. Dominate and win the Lombardi Trophy.