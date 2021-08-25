Matthew Stafford Is Excited To Finally Play In Games That Matter

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is excited to finally play in big games.

The Rams acquired Stafford this past offseason from the Detroit Lions, and everyone thinks they now have a very good shot at winning the Super Bowl. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What does Stafford think? He’s pumped to play in games people really care about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

“I just want to play in big games, you know? … I want to have opportunities to make big-time plays in the fourth quarter against really good teams, in big moments, rather than a 1 o’clock game on a Sunday somewhere,” Stafford said in a recent ESPN profile.

Translation: the Lions rarely ever played in big games and the Rams often do.

What is it like to do something professionally for 12 years but yet not know just how good you are at it? I spent a lot of time with Matthew Stafford for @ESPN Cover Story, discussing all the things he must learn, and forget, as an LA Ram. ⁦@ESPNNFL⁩ https://t.co/JQ7gHjdu3x — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) August 25, 2021

Some people might interpret this as a shot at the Lions, but it’s really not. It’s just Stafford telling the truth.

As a Lions fan, I’ll be the first to admit that we’ve been mostly trash. That’s just the truth. We wasted more than a decade of Stafford’s career and there’s no way around it.

Now, he’s on the Rams and he’s surrounded by great talent. For the first time in Stafford’s career, he has a real shot at winning big games.

It might sound hard to believe, but I think most Lions fans are honestly cheering for him. Why wouldn’t we be?

He gave us everything and we gave him almost nothing in return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

I hope like hell he wins a ton of games. He certainly deserves it.