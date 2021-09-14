Ocasio-Cortez Touts ‘Working Class’ Background During Vogue Interview At Lavish Met Gala

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attended the Met Gala and described herself as a “working class woman of color” during an interview with Vogue.

Ocasio-Cortez and her partner, Aurora James, interviewed with Vogue Magazine on Monday at the Met Gala. “We really started having a conversation about what it means to be a working class woman of color at the Met,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We can’t just play along, but we need to break the fourth wall.”

Ocasio-Cortez was wearing a dress that had the words “Tax The Rich” in red drawing criticism from many on Twitter.

“.@AOC, who makes well over double the national average salary and who voted to give herself a pay raise, showed up at the #MetGala (an event which costs $30,000 per ticket) wearing a “Tax the Rich” dress. This is obscenely out of touch and completely hypocritical,” said Tina Ramirez, candidate for the U.S. House to represent Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attending the $35,000-a-ticket #MetGala in a Brother Vellies gown blaring ‘Tax the Rich’ is a complicated proposition,” Vanessa Friedman, New York Times’ fashion director and critic tweeted.

“As a Black woman, who also happens to be a fashion designer, activist (@15percentpledge) and small business owner – working with @aoc to create this dress and this message at this particular moment in time was incredibly important,” Aurora James, Ocasio-Cortez’ fashion designer wrote on Instagram.

“It’s truly maddening to watch people on the left and right attack AOC for being at the Met Gala. She is doing what she can to help change a very broken world and system. Let her enjoy her life. The purity nonsense from people who oftentimes are doing nothing is insufferable,” NYT Bestselling Author of The Black Friend, Frederick Joseph tweeted.

Tickets for the Met Gala sell for at least $30,000 each, according to Fox News. In 2019 tickets reportedly sold for $35,000 per person, and companies could buy tables from anywhere around $200,000 and $300,000, according to Yahoo Finance. (RELATED: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Calls Women ‘People Who Do Give Birth’ And “Any Menstruating Person’)

Ocasio-Cortez is reported to earn $174,000 annually, according to the 2018 report by the Congressional Research Service. Before running for office, Ocasio-Cortez worked as a waitress and bartender, Fox Business reported.