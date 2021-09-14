Editorial

USC Fires Football Coach Clay Helton

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Clay Helton of USC Trojans reacts as Kedon Slovis #9 comes off the field to punt on fourth down during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
USC has fired football coach Clay Helton.

After several seasons on the hot seat, the Trojans pulled the trigger late Monday afternoon on firing Helton. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The decision comes after an embarrassing and deflating loss to Stanford this past Saturday. Donte Williams will now serve as the interim head coach.

Clay Helton has seemingly been on the hot seat ever since the Trojans went 5-7 back in 2018. After some very early success under Helton, USC seemed to hit a wall over the past few years.

That might be okay at a mid-level program in the PAC-12 or other conference. That’s not going to be okay at USC.

Eventually, a change will be made and that’s exactly what happened.

Now, the biggest question is who will USC target to become the next head coach of the Trojans. Urban Meyer’s name is already flying around, but I’d be shocked if he takes the job.

If he wanted it, he could have had it years ago. I do think Luke Fickell will get a very long and hard look. Outside of that, I’m honestly not sure what the Trojans will do.

Welcome to the world of college football. Things can change very quickly, and Helton is now gone! It should be fascinating to follow the coaching search in Los Angeles.