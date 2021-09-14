USC Fires Football Coach Clay Helton

USC has fired football coach Clay Helton.

After several seasons on the hot seat, the Trojans pulled the trigger late Monday afternoon on firing Helton.

The decision comes after an embarrassing and deflating loss to Stanford this past Saturday. Donte Williams will now serve as the interim head coach.

We are making a change in the leadership of our football program. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/xChL8xi0oG — Mike Bohn (@USC_mikebohn) September 13, 2021

Clay Helton has seemingly been on the hot seat ever since the Trojans went 5-7 back in 2018. After some very early success under Helton, USC seemed to hit a wall over the past few years.

That might be okay at a mid-level program in the PAC-12 or other conference. That’s not going to be okay at USC.

Eventually, a change will be made and that’s exactly what happened.

USC Director of Athletics Mike Bohn announced Clay Helton will no longer serve as head coach for the Trojans. Donte Williams has been named interim head coach for the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/8G4xfPnau6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 13, 2021

Now, the biggest question is who will USC target to become the next head coach of the Trojans. Urban Meyer’s name is already flying around, but I’d be shocked if he takes the job.

If he wanted it, he could have had it years ago. I do think Luke Fickell will get a very long and hard look. Outside of that, I’m honestly not sure what the Trojans will do.

Welcome to the world of college football. Things can change very quickly, and Helton is now gone! It should be fascinating to follow the coaching search in Los Angeles.