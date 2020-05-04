Will USC Football Coach Clay Helton Get Fired? The Schedule Doesn’t Do Him Any Favors

USC’s 2020 football schedule could be a death sentence for Clay Helton’s time with the Trojans.

Helton is already on the hot seat after several underwhelming seasons at USC. Out of pure curiosity, I just took a gander at the team's schedule for 2020.

He might want to go ahead and update his resume. The Trojans have games against Alabama, Arizona State, Utah, Oregon, Washington and Notre Dame.

They could easily lose all six of those games. Even if they win every other game, Helton and USC would finish 6-6.

If they win two of those six, USC would finish 8-4. I’m not sure that would even be good enough to save his job, and I’m struggling to find two guaranteed wins against that group.

Helton is in big trouble if USC doesn’t start off hot. They’re losing to Alabama no matter what, and you can probably throw every other team except Arizona State in the category of a guaranteed loss.

That means USC is looking at a 7-5 season if they’re optimistic. That’s a brutal slate for a team that isn’t loaded with talent.

If you’re a USC fan, I’d suggest mentally preparing for a bad season because it’s coming. The Trojans might reach .500 or get right above it, but it’s going to be ugly.