Los Angeles County To Require Vaccines For Bars, Nightclubs, Outdoor Events With 10,000+ People

Los Angeles County implemented a vaccine mandate that applies to all customers of bars, breweries, wineries, nightclubs and large outdoor events, county public health officer Dr. Barbara Ferrer announced Wednesday.

The new health order will be issued in the next few days, Ferrer said, according to ABC7. All customers and employees must have one dose of the vaccine by Oct. 7 and the second dose by Nov. 4. Proof of vaccination is strongly recommended for indoor restaurants, but the order will not mandate it. (RELATED: Vaccine Mandate Protests Explode Across New York City, With Some Chanting ‘F*ck Joe Biden’)

All people involved in “mega-events” with 10,000 or more people are also required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours, the order said, according to the report. The same rules were already in place for indoor events with more than 5,000 people.

#BREAKING: LA County to issue new health order that will require proof of vaccination for all customers and employees in indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs, as well as for outdoor mega-events — including Dodgers, Rams and Chargers games. https://t.co/1zqp4hvuvX — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) September 15, 2021

“This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk of transmission and increase vaccination coverage,” Ferrer said. “This is a reasonable path forward that will position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges.”

Health officials “believe that targeted vaccine mandates are now a very important strategy for quickly raising vaccination coverage across our county and ending the pandemic,” Ferrer told the county Board of Supervisors.

President Joe Biden issued a vaccine mandate that applies to all federal employees and contractors. The mandate also requires vaccination or a weekly COVID-19 test for all workers in businesses with more than 100 employees.