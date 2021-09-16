Police Release Bodycam Footage Showing Intense Interaction With Fiancé And 22-Year-Old Missing Woman

The Moab City Police Department released bodycam footage Thursday of their Aug. 12 interaction with Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito, who has been reported missing since Saturday.

Bodycam footage from an officer shows the officer trailing the white van before pulling it over after it was allegedly going 45 miles per hour in a 15 mile per hour speed limit area. The more than hour-long video shows the officer approaching the passenger side of the vehicle where Petito rolls down her window, crying and apologizing.

Petito said she was going through “personal issues,” and Laundrie said they had a long day of camping.

Petito then stepped out of the car to talk to the officer and told the officer she has severe obsessive compulsive disorder and said she and Laundrie had been fighting all morning. Petito said Laundrie wouldn’t let her in the car because she needed to calm down.

Laundrie then told officers Petito gets worked up often and he thought she needed time to cool down. Laundrie told an officer he kept pushing Petito away after an officer noticed scratches on his face. Petito later told an officer Laundrie “didn’t hit me” but he grabbed her face hard.

Police eventually made an agreement with the couple that Petito and Laundrie would split for the night, with Petito taking the van and Laundrie spending the night in a hotel room, according to ABC 7.

Petito is listed as the suspect in the police report while Laundrie is listed as the victim, according to the report. No one was charged in the incident due to lack of evidence, Chief Bret Edge said, according to ABC 7. (RELATED: Police Close Cold Case From 2007, Reunite Mother With Daughter Kidnapped As 6-Year-Old)

Petito and Laundrie were on a cross-country road trip and Petito was last heard from at Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. Their trip began July 2, but Laundrie returned to North Port, Florida, without Petito ten days before she was reported missing. Laundrie immediately hired an attorney and has not been cooperative with police, the Daily Mail reported.

Petito’s mother reported her missing Sept. 11 after having not heard from Petito since the last week of August.

North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said Laundrie, who has been named a person of interest, will not speak with police, according to ABC 7.

“We don’t know what Brian knows, that’s the bottom line. We are hopeful to talk to him. He needs to talk to us. We need to know exactly where he was, where she was, their last locations, and the fact he was back here for 10 days. Again, the family reported her missing 10 days later.”

The van the couple was driving has been processed for evidence, according to the report.