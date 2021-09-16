Police: Man Allegedly Smoking Blunt Spits On Father And Daughter, Threatens Them With Knife

A man who was allegedly smoking a blunt spat on a father and his daughter before threatening them with a knife in early September, the NYPD said according to PIX11 News.

The man spat on the two and threatened them after the father asked him not to smoke on the subway Sept. 5 on a southbound D train in the Bronx, PIX11 News reported. (RELATED: Mugger Attacks Elderly Woman, Steals Her Purse And Bible)

WATCH: Dad and young daughter spit on and threatened after asking man not to smoke on Bronx subway, police say Full story: https://t.co/EMmgvhz0nB pic.twitter.com/fJeTtzqTut — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) September 16, 2021

The incident initially started when the father asked an unidentified man who was in the same car to not smoke. The man was allegedly smoking marijuana, authorities said according to PIX11 News.

After being asked, the man started yelling at the father and the little girl. The man allegedly proceeded to spit on the two and then threaten them with a knife, PIX11 reported.

Video showing the suspect yelling at the father and daughter while harassing them was released by the NYPD, the outlet reported.

The father and daughter got off unharmed at Fordham Road station while the suspect remained on the train, police said. No one was injured in the incident, and police are still searching for the suspect, according to PIX11.