Tom Brady Says He Could Play Until He’s 50

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said Thursday that he could continue to play football until he turns 50-years- old.

During an episode of the “Tommy and Gronky” video series from the Buccaneers’ official YouTube channel, Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski answer questions from Google searches. The first question Gronkowski read to Brady was “can Tom Brady play until 50 years old?”

“Wow. Seems to be a really hot question lately, ‘can Tom Brady play ’til 50?’ Like, 50 years old?” the 44-year old quarterback mused. “I don’t find it so difficult. Plus, in Florida, it’s kind of a retiree state, so I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement.”

“I think I can. I think it’s a yes.” (RELATED: Tom Brady Might Be Trolling The Falcons In Instagram Video Ahead Of Matchup)

Gronkowski then jokingly asked a follow-up question: “Will [Brady’s wife] Giselle [Bundchen] let Tom play ’til 50?”

“That is a way better question,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion laughed. “That is of course no, that answer.” But Brady continued, saying that his wife would let him do anything as long as he was happy.

Brady and “Gronk” also answered questions about whether Gronk could dunk a basketball, Brady speaking Portuguese, and whether Gronk could dance and rap.

Brady told the Tampa Bay Times in September that he hopes to remain in Tampa “for many years.” He is signed through 2023.