Gus Malzahn Claims He’s Not Interested In The USC Job

UCF coach Gus Malzahn wants people to know he’s not going to be the next coach at USC.

The Trojans sent shockwaves through the world of college football when they fired Clay Helton. Now, one of the best jobs in college football is open, but don’t expect to see Malzahn moving to Los Angeles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We are making a change in the leadership of our football program. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/xChL8xi0oG — Mike Bohn (@USC_mikebohn) September 13, 2021

According to Outkick, the former Auburn head coach appeared on Mike Bianchi’s “Open Mike” show, and said, “I’m not interested in the USC job, I’m blessed to be at UCF. We got big things ahead in the future.”

I love the fact Malzahn went on the record to rule himself out for a job he’s 100% not a candidate for. That’s an alpha move.

You know how you indicate to people you’re not playing games? You start publicly turning down jobs you’ve never been offered.

For the record, I also have no interest in taking the USC job. I just want that on the record. Seeing as how Malzahn and I have the same odds of being offered to be the next Trojans coach, it seems worth saying if he did.

Malzahn is happy at UCF and that’s good because the Trojans are absolutely not calling. If they did, he’d leave the Knights in a matter of seconds.

It’s foolish and stupid to pretend otherwise.

Still, I’m glad he went on the record to let everyone know he’s not taking a job that he was absolutely never offered. College football coaches are truly special!