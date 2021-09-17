The NHL Expects Nearly 100% Of The League To Be Vaccinated When Games Start

Nearly the entire NHL will be vaccinated when the upcoming season starts.

According to The Associated Press, deputy commissioner Bill Daly told the media Thursday during the annual NHL/NHLPA player media tour that nearly the entire league will be vaccinated against coronavirus when games begin October 12. In fact, 98% of players are expected to be vaccinated. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

By the time games get rolling for the 2021-22 season, less than 15 players in the league are expected to be unvaccinated.

NHL expects 98% of its players to be vaccinated before the season begins next month. by @swhyno

As I’ve said with all the leagues and vaccination rates, I’m fully supportive of anything that makes sure games happen.

So far in the world of college football and the NFL, we haven’t had a single major game disrupted because of coronavirus.

The NFL has an insanely high vaccination rate due to strict rules and through one week, we haven’t seen issues.

If the NHL has a vaccination rate of 98%, then I think you can bank on us having a season that sees virtually zero disruptions.

Obviously, everyone has to make the decision for themselves, but NHL players are clearly motivated to get their shots.

Let’s do whatever it takes to make sure games keep rolling. We have a lot of positive momentum right now. I’d hate to see COVID-19 derail us again.