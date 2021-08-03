REPORT: 90% Of NFL Players Are Vaccinated

The NFL is doing an impressive job of getting players vaccinated.

According to Judy Battista, 90% of players in the league are vaccinated, which is an incredibly impressive number of shots in arms.

NFL vaccination rate is now at 90 percent of all players. If only the rest of us were doing that well. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) August 3, 2021

For those of you who have been following along, there has been a massive amount of controversy surrounding NFL players getting vaccinated.

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 training camp and preseason, per source. How different will life by for vaccinated and unvaccinated players? From the memo that just went to clubs: pic.twitter.com/8yMPW0JBWZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2021

Multiple players have openly refused to do it, most notably Cole Beasley, and the NFL has gone out of their way to make life a living hell for unvaccinated guys.

This is crazy. Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring covid back in to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now? 100 percent immune with vaccination? No. https://t.co/g61WM8zAOh — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 17, 2021

What kind of impact have the strict rules had? Well, players are clearly getting vaccinated, but some are only doing it because they feel they have no other choice.

That’s pretty much exactly what Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill told the media when talking about why he got vaccinated.

Tannehill: NFL forced my hand to get vaccine. #NFL pic.twitter.com/brmHhFMnUX — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) July 28, 2021

The biggest upside here is that the more vaccinated players we have, the less likely it is that games get canceled. Right now, I’d say the NFL is looking really good for the 2021-22 season.

Let us know in the comments what you think about the NFL’s impressive rate of vaccination.