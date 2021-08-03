Editorial

REPORT: 90% Of NFL Players Are Vaccinated

The NFL is doing an impressive job of getting players vaccinated.

According to Judy Battista, 90% of players in the league are vaccinated, which is an incredibly impressive number of shots in arms. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you who have been following along, there has been a massive amount of controversy surrounding NFL players getting vaccinated.

Multiple players have openly refused to do it, most notably Cole Beasley, and the NFL has gone out of their way to make life a living hell for unvaccinated guys.

What kind of impact have the strict rules had? Well, players are clearly getting vaccinated, but some are only doing it because they feel they have no other choice.

That’s pretty much exactly what Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill told the media when talking about why he got vaccinated.

The biggest upside here is that the more vaccinated players we have, the less likely it is that games get canceled. Right now, I’d say the NFL is looking really good for the 2021-22 season.

Let us know in the comments what you think about the NFL’s impressive rate of vaccination.