Washington QB Taylor Heinicke Believes He’s Earned The Right To Keep Starting

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke thinks he’s done enough to remain under center.

The former Old Dominion and XFL passer is currently starting for WTF after Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with an injury, and he looked very impressive during a Thursday night win over the Giants.

Now, he wants to make sure he keeps his job the rest of the way.

Taylor Heinicke had himself a night 🔥 34/46 Comp/Att

336 Yards

2 TDs pic.twitter.com/Zd3DzGQiXd — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 17, 2021

According to Nicki Jhabvala, Heinicke was asked after beating the Giants if he’s done enough to keep the starting job, and he responded with, “I do. And I have confidence that I can do it. If those guys in the locker room and the facility believe in me, that’s all that matters, and I think they do.”

Taylor Heinicke was asked in the post-game broadcast if he felt he had “earned the right” to start the rest of the year: “I do. And I have confidence that I can do it. If those guys in the locker room and the facility believe in me, that’s all that matters, and I think they do…” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 17, 2021

Nobody knows for sure when Fitzpatrick will return, and I think it’s safe to say that Heinicke is going to be the man for Washington until further notice.

He looked the part last season in the playoffs against the Buccaneers, and he looked the part Thursday night against the Giants.

He just goes out there and makes plays.

It’s wild to me that he was playing in the XFL in 2020. Now, he’s out here starting for an NFL team. He’s also not just on the field.

He’s making plays that you’d expect out of a veteran with tons of starting experience.

Taylor Heinicke could not have placed this ball any better. And what a grab by RIcky Seals-Jones. This game has been awesome. pic.twitter.com/ob1CdXP0jp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 17, 2021

Get used to seeing him under center because that’s going to be a reality for the foreseeable future.