The Washington Football Team Beating The New York Giants Gets Huge TV Ratings

The Washington Football Team beating the Giants put up some monster TV ratings.

According to a release from the NFL, the game on the NFL Network averaged a staggering 7.9 million viewers as WTF earned a big win, and it was the most watched NFLN exclusive “Thursday Night Football” game since 2018. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

To put it as simply as possible, the game put up gigantic numbers.

Giants-Washington is Most-Watched @nflnetwork exclusive ‘Thursday Night Football’ game since 2018! 7.9 million viewers (TV+Digital) – up +25% vs. 2020 NFLN exclusive TNF 3-game avg Digital AMA of 532K – highest ever for NFLN exclusive TNF game Release: https://t.co/baJVWq7mLJ pic.twitter.com/FbyYWxCJma — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) September 17, 2021

What do I always say? What do I always say about football games generating huge ratings? It’s a sign that America is winning again.

Whether college or the NFL, monster TV ratings for football games is a great sign for the status of the country.

College football TV ratings are up 19%. At the same time, the NBA is in a complete nosedive. Go woke, go broke. It’s simple. pic.twitter.com/lDTU39BXuK — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 9, 2021

It’s also wild that this game put up such huge numbers, considering neither team is really considered a contender at all.

It goes to show how desperate people are for football and to see stadiums packed again. The numbers are booming!

If a week two game between Washington and the Giants is blowing away expectations, I think it’s safe to say we’re in for a monster year of ratings. That makes me very happy!