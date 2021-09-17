Editorial

The Washington Football Team Beating The New York Giants Gets Huge TV Ratings

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Football Team throws during the second quarter against the New York Giants at FedExField on September 16, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Washington Football Team beating the Giants put up some monster TV ratings.

According to a release from the NFL, the game on the NFL Network averaged a staggering 7.9 million viewers as WTF earned a big win, and it was the most watched NFLN exclusive "Thursday Night Football" game since 2018.

To put it as simply as possible, the game put up gigantic numbers.

What do I always say? What do I always say about football games generating huge ratings? It’s a sign that America is winning again.

Whether college or the NFL, monster TV ratings for football games is a great sign for the status of the country.

It’s also wild that this game put up such huge numbers, considering neither team is really considered a contender at all.

It goes to show how desperate people are for football and to see stadiums packed again. The numbers are booming!

If a week two game between Washington and the Giants is blowing away expectations, I think it’s safe to say we’re in for a monster year of ratings. That makes me very happy!