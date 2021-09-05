Georgia Beating Clemson Gets Huge TV Ratings On ABC

Georgia beating Clemson 10-3 Saturday night put up some huge TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the duel between Dabo Swinney and Kirby Smart averaged 7.75 million viewers on ABC in the early data.

Because it was a live sporting event, the final numbers will be higher than the early data.

For comparison, the 7.75 million average is better than the early numbers fans saw in the NBA playoffs and the Finals. In fact, the only NBA Finals game that beat the matchup between the Tigers and Bulldogs was game six when the Bucks won the title.

The ratings for the other five games were all behind what Clemson and Georgia put up. It just goes to show that people care more about college football than they do the NBA, and it’s not even close.

You know America is rolling again when college football is putting up monster TV ratings. That’s a sign that the country is headed in a great direction.

Not only are we rolling, but college football is crushing the NBA. You just love to see it!

Hopefully, we see more and more games get monster ratings throughout the season. I can’t wait to see what waits for us the rest of the season!