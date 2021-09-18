AG William Barr Warned Trump That Even Some Of His Supporters Thought Him A ‘F**king A**hole’

Former Attorney General William Barr warned then-President Trump that he could lose the election because some suburban voters did not view him favorably, a new book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa claims.

Barr emphasized to Trump that most suburban Republican voters “just think you’re a f**king a**hole,” according to the new book, “Peril.” The book is heavily critical of Trump’s time in office and is scheduled to be released next week.

“In my opinion, this is not a base election. Your base is critical, and you’ll get it out,” Barr allegedly told Trump in a meeting that was detailed in the book. “And there are a lot of people out there, independents and Republicans in the suburbs of the critical states that think you’re an a**hole. They think you act like an a**hole and you got to, you got to start taking that into account.” (RELATED: ‘Pathetic’: Trump Snaps At Bill Barr For Calling His Election Claims ‘Bullshit’)

Barr recommended that Trump turn his attention to a better prepared response to the COVID-19 pandemic and a subsequent economic recovery, the book claims. Furthermore, the book claims that Barr urged Trump to not focus so much on personal vendettas. He encouraged the president to worry about important things that impact all Americans and “not all this other sh*t, not every grievance you have,” the book said. Trump allegedly refused to change his persona, saying, “I need to be a fighter. I’ve gotten where I am because I’m willing to fight,” according to the book.

“Your base cares about seeing [former FBI director James Comey] and the rest of those guys held accountable, but these other people don’t,” Barr said, according to the book. “They don’t care about your f**king grievances. And it just seems that every time you’re out there, you’re talking about your goddamn grievances.”