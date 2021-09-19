Editorial

Tua Tagovailoa Leaves The Game Against Buffalo With An Injury

Tua Tagovailoa (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1439640239899914244 and https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX/status/1439641065171075073)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the game against the Bills after getting hurt.

During the first quarter of the highly-anticipated Sunday matchup, the Dolphins passer exited the game after taking a massive hit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While it’s not clear what exactly Tua might have injured, it was crystal clear that he was in a ton of discomfort as he made his way to the locker room.

Hopefully, it’s nothing more than a really bad stinger for Tua. If he’s actually banged up and is going to miss time, then fans of the Dolphins should probably start panicking.

Even though he hasn’t come close to reaching his potential, Tua is still the face of the franchise and the team has invested a lot in him as their starting QB.

If he’s out for awhile after the first quarter of week two, then Miami is in major trouble.

Let’s all hope he bounces back sooner than later. The Dolphins need him healthy and playing.