Tua Tagovailoa Leaves The Game Against Buffalo With An Injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the game against the Bills after getting hurt.

During the first quarter of the highly-anticipated Sunday matchup, the Dolphins passer exited the game after taking a massive hit.

Tua got hurt on this play.pic.twitter.com/rHkroBLQcc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2021

While it’s not clear what exactly Tua might have injured, it was crystal clear that he was in a ton of discomfort as he made his way to the locker room.

Tua Tagovailoa was helped off of the field after the last offensive play. He is now being carted to the Dolphins locker room. pic.twitter.com/h5atY8vd89 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 19, 2021

Hopefully, it’s nothing more than a really bad stinger for Tua. If he’s actually banged up and is going to miss time, then fans of the Dolphins should probably start panicking.

Tua being carted to Dolphins’ locker room. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2021

Even though he hasn’t come close to reaching his potential, Tua is still the face of the franchise and the team has invested a lot in him as their starting QB.

If he’s out for awhile after the first quarter of week two, then Miami is in major trouble.

Tua was carted off the field with an apparent injury Prayers up 🙏 (via @ochocinco) pic.twitter.com/pbcOX0K9vs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 19, 2021

Let’s all hope he bounces back sooner than later. The Dolphins need him healthy and playing.