Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Is ‘Very Confident’ In Tua Tagovailoa Amid Deshaun Watson Trade Chatter

The Miami Dolphins are apparently confident in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Over the weekend, there was a ton of chatter that the Dolphins have emerged as the top frontrunners for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Thread. Sources tell @yahoosports the #Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunner in trade discussions with the #Texans for QB Deshaun Watson. The Texans are seeking 3 first-round picks and 2 second-round picks in negotiations, according to a team that dropped out of trade talks. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 28, 2021

While no trade has been completed at this time, if reports are true, then it would seem to indicate the Dolphins are ready to move off of Tua. Yet, head coach Brian Flores wants people to know he still believes in the former Alabama superstar.

“I am very confident in Tua. He has done a lot of good things. He has played well. My conversations with a player are going to remain between me and that player,” Flores told the media Sunday night according to Joe Schad.

Brian Flores on Tua and Deshaun Watson: “I am very confident in Tua. He has done a lot of good things. He has played well. My conversations with a player are going to remain between me and that player.” — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 29, 2021

Flores can say whatever he wants, but we all know the reality of the situation is pretty simple. If the team can snatch up Deshaun Watson for the right price, then they’re going to do it.

Putting aside the fact that Watson’s future is up in the air as he faces more than 20 accusations of sexual misconduct and assault, he’s simply better than Tua.

In the NFL, you can’t win without an elite quarterback. At this point in Tua’s career, we have no reason to believe he’s an elite passer.

I’m not saying he can’t get there, but he’s just not there yet. We know for damn sure Deshaun Watson is a star.

It’s not even a tough call. If the Dolphins can land Watson and they think he’ll be eligible to play, it’ll be done without hesitation. Flores talking about confidence in Tua means literally nothing.