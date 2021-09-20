‘I Think There Will Be A Referendum On These Sorts Of Actions In 2022’: Candace Owens Roasts San Francisco Mayor For Flouting Mask Mandate

Conservative author Candace Owens joked that COVID-19 is a “smart virus” that leaves “sophisticated” people alone, as she flamed San Francisco Mayor London Breed for flouting her own mask mandate.

Visual images caught the mayor Wednesday at the Black Cat jazz club in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco, partying with Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza and Raphael Saadiq. The majority of those at nightclub did not have masks on as the city requires.

“In case you forgot, COVID-19 is a very, very smart virus. It knows whether or not you’re sitting, whether or not you’re standing, whether or not a good song comes on and you’re just feeling the spirit,” Owens told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“COVID-19 goes, ‘Okay, I’m going to leave her alone. And most importantly … COVID-19 knows if you’re sophisticated — as Barack Obama’s birthday party taught us. This virus knows that if you want to go to say the Met Gala, if you want to go to the Emmys, it’s okay because you’re a sophisticated person,” Owens quipped, noting that average people “are not so sophisticated” and “have to adhere to stricter mask policies” because they aren’t sufficiently sophisticated to look out for their own safety.

“Unfortunately, the only thing we can do is go to the polls and I do think there will be a referendum on these sorts of action in 2022.”

Owens said that by ignoring her own regulation, the mayor was actually saying that “the mask mandates don’t make sense. She’s talking like a regular individual.” However, the conservative talk show host insisted that mayors like Breed think others have to obey mask mandates because they occupy a different strata of the “social hierarchy.”

Owens claimed the COVID-19 restrictions have many people feel “like we don’t recognize this country anymore; it does feel like there are a bunch of people making decisions and ruling over us every single day.”

San Francisco’s mask mandate stipulates, “Everyone, including people who are fully vaccinated, must wear a well-fitted mask in indoor public settings at all times,” though the mandate allows people to remove their masks when eating or drinking.

Breed also contravened state coronavirus guidelines when on Nov. 7, 2020 she attended a dinner at the French Laundry restaurant in Napa, California. The state government had just strongly discouraged social gatherings and restricted the attendees to three households.

Just one night previously, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom hosted a dinner at the same location with a group larger than permitted.