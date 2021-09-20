Shane Beamer Gives Incredible Answer When Asked Why Georgia’s Defense Dominated South Carolina

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer gave an answer for the ages when talking about losing to Georgia.

The first-year head coach of the Gamecocks was asked what the Bulldogs did defensively to thrash the Gamecocks 40-13 this past Saturday, and his response was downright incredible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball)

“Uh, they’ve got like 100 five star football players on their defense, they have a defensive lineman who weighs 340 pounds and runs better than everyone on this call,” Beamer explained with part with a very visible look of shock on his face.

You can watch the full video below.

South Carolina coach @CoachSBeamer was asked what Georgia’s defensive line was doing to make things difficult for his offense. Enjoy the answer: pic.twitter.com/px5MdrGp30 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 20, 2021

I love when coaches don’t even attempt to sugar coat things. You want to know why Georgia destroyed the Gamecocks?

Because they’re better at just about every single position on the field, and they’re 100% better across the board on defense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball)

Georgia’s defense mauled the Gamecocks. It was a straight up massacre. It was bad that it might not even be legal in some parts of the country.

You think Beamer is going to attempt to spin zone the situation? Hell no.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball)

People complain about how a lot of coaches don’t like telling the truth when under pressure. Well, I don’t think anyone will accuse Beamer of doing that!